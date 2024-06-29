Met office warns of heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan till July 2

Jaipur: The weather office has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan during the next few days even as monsoon rain continue unabated in the state.

The regional Met centre in Jaipur said light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some places while a few others recorded heavy rainfall in the previous 24 hours.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Raisinghnagar in western Rajasthan at 72.3 mm and Kaman (Bharatpur) in eastern Rajasthan at 68 mm.

The Met office has warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from Saturday to July 2. There is also a possibility of heavy and very heavy rainfall in some parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions during this period.