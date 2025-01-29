MeT predicts cloudy weather in Rajasthan, drizzle expected in eastern part of state

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather in many areas of Rajasthan and drizzle at some places in eastern parts of the state on Wednesday, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, a rise of two to four degrees in temperature has been recorded, they added.

According to the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, due to the partial effect of a weak western disturbance, a rise of 2-4 degrees in temperature has been recorded in the state over the last 48 hours.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts for the next three to four days. A new, strong western disturbance is expected to become active in some parts of the state from February 2 to 4.

During this period, rain with thunder is likely in parts of Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions.

On Wednesday, Lunkaransar in west Rajasthan recorded the coldest temperature at 5.8 degrees, while Alwar in east Rajasthan recorded 6 degrees. PTI AG ARD ARD