MeT predicts heavy snowfall, rainfall in Himachal on Jan 23

Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) The Shimla Meteorological Centre on Thursday predicted heavy snowfall and rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for January 23, and issued 'orange alert' for three districts and 'yellow alert' for nine.

The 'orange alert' has been issued for Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, with a forecast of heavy snowfall along with rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in these districts.

The 'yellow alert' has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Una districts, with the prediction of heavy rain along with hail, cold day, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Also, MeT has predicted snowfall and rainfall in the middle and higher hills of the state for January 24, dry weather across the state for January 25 and another spell of heavy snowfall and rainfall from January 26 till January 28.

The weather was mostly dry in Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Places such as Hamirpur witnessed severe cold wave conditions, while Mandi, Una, Kangra and Bilaspur experienced cold wave conditions.

The Tabo village in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state as it recorded minus 8.7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature. PTI/COR MNK MNK