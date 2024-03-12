MeT predicts rain, snow in HP on Wednesday

Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) The local MeT Office on Tuesday issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with lightning and hail in isolated places and predicted rain and snow in most places on Wednesday.

Higher reaches and isolated pockets in tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur received fresh spell of snow. Kukumseri received 7.6 cm of snow, Gondla 7.3 cm, Keylong 3.5 cm and Kothi 1 cm while Sangla and Kufri in suburbs of Shimla received traces of snow.

Intermittent mild rain was also witnessed in a few areas and Shillaro received 10.2 mm of rain followed by Bharmaur 10 mm, Chamba 8.5 mm, Manali 8 mm and Dalhousie 7 mm.

State capital Shimla witnessed showers on Tuesday evening.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a minimum temperature at minus 4.1 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 28.4 degree Celsius.

The data regarding the number of roads closed in the state due to rain and snow was not available.