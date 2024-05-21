Met predicts squally weather, rain in Bengal's coastal districts from May 24

Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) The Met department on Tuesday predicted that squally weather conditions along with rain will prevail in the coastal districts of West Bengal from May 24.

It warned fishermen not to venture into deep seas from May 23 due to the formation of a low pressure area in Bay of Bengal and its subsequent intensification into a depression.

Owing to the low pressure area, squally weather conditions, with wind speed above 45 kmph, may prevail in the coastal districts of West Bengal – Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas -- from May 24, the Met department said.

These districts may also witness thunderstorms till May 25, it said. PTI AMR ACD