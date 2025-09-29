Met predicts wet Dashami after rain-free Durga Puja days in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Even as Durga Puja celebrations began across West Bengal under clear skies, the Met department on Monday predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places from October 2 due to a low pressure over west-central Bay of Bengal, officials said.

October 2 marks Vijaya Dashami, the last day of the Durga Puja festivities.

In a statement, the department said, "The trough from the well-marked low pressure area over Gulf of Cambay and neighbourhood to west-central Bay of Bengal across south Gujarat, Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists." According to the statement, an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to take place over north Andaman Sea on September 30. "Under it influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around October 1," it added.

"Under influence of anticipated low pressure area, light to moderate rainfall at most places over West Bengal with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to lash over some districts between October 2 and 5," the Met department said. PTI SUS MNB