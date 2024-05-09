MeT predicts wet spell fox in HP

Shimla, May 9 (PTI) The regional weather office on Thursday predicted a wet spell for the next six days accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning till May 15.

Rainfall is expected at isolated places in low and middle hills, while snow and rain in predicted for high hills, the Met office said. Gusty winds at 30-40 kmph could be seen across the state, it added.

Light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state in the past 24 hours and Pachhad in Sirmaur received 14 mm of rains, followed by Sujanpur Tira 13 mm, Kataula 12 mm, Annu 10.5 mm Jogindernagar 6 mm, Kandaghat and Baijnath 4.5 mm each and Solan 4 mm.

According to data shared by the state emergency operation centre on Thursday morning, eight roads, including two national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state, four roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti, two in Chamba and one each in Kullu and Kangra districts.

Keylong was coldest at night, recording a low of 4.9 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature at 39.4 degree Celsius. PTI BPL SKY SKY