MeT predicts wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till June 30

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Four vehicles were stranded for a few hours near Ganbharpul on the Kunihar-Nalagarh road in the Arki area of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh as debris fell on the road following a heavy spell of rain.

The road was blocked for two-three hours and there were reports of partial damage to a house. Locals informed the Public Works department and in the meantime, removed the debris themselves and opened the road, officials said.

The local MeT office has issued a "yellow" warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on June 28 and for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on June 25, 27 and 29. It has predicted a wet spell in the hill state till June 30.

Gohar, which received 62.6 mm of rains, was the wettest place in the state, followed by Rampur (18.2 mm), Mandi (15.2 mm), Rohru (11.3 mm), Sangla (11.2 mm), Chamba and Jogindernagar (11 mm each), Chopal and Paonta Sahib (10 mm each), Narkanda (7.3 mm), Pandoh (7 mm), Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie (6 mm each). Shimla also received intermittent rains.

Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place with a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL RC