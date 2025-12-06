Met Rajnath Singh on government and Pune Cantonment land being declared Waqf property: BJP MP

Pune, Dec 6 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni on Saturday said she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and raised concerns over alleged illegal declaration of Central government and Cantonment Board land in Pune as Waqf property.

Kulkarni, who hails from Pune, said local residents have raised this "alarming issue", which includes serious allegations of irregularities in land records, alteration of the legal status of properties, and threats to the Defence Ministry's land management system.

"I met the Hon'ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji and brought to his attention the grave issue of Central government and Cantonment Board land in the Pune Cantonment area being illegally declared as Waqf property," Dr Kulkarni said in a social media post.

"During the meeting, I demanded an immediate and time-bound inquiry into this matter to curb these malpractices, restore the legal status of the land, and initiate appropriate action against the culprits," the BJP leader added. PTI SPK BNM