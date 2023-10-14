MeT sounds yellow alert of heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal for next two days

Shimla October 14 (PTI) The local meteorological office on Saturday sounded an orange alert for snowfall and heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm at isolated places in low, mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on October 15 and 16.

Advertisment

The first intense western disturbance of the post monsoon season would affect the region in next 24 hours, the MeT said.

Moreover, moisture feeding from Arabian Sea from October 15 and 16 will further increase the rain intensity, it added.

The weather office also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain and snow at isolated places on October 14 and predicted a wet spell in the region till October 17.

People have been advised to check for traffic congestion on routes before leaving for destination, follow all traffic advisories, avoid going to waterlogged areas, and avoid staying in and around vulnerable structures in view of expected thunderstorms. PTI COR BPL RPA