Metal debris found in Amritsar village; locals claim missile parts

Amritsar, May 8 (PTI) Metal debris was found scattered at some places in a village in Amritsar district on Thursday, with some locals claiming them to be parts of a missile.

Police said the objects can be identified only after an investigation.

The villagers said they found the metal parts in some open fields and houses at Jethuwal village in the district.

No damage was caused to any property, they said.

Upon finding the debris, the locals contacted the police, who further informed the Army.

The Amritsar district administration carried out a blackout drill in the early hours of Thursday, urging residents to remain indoors and not panic.

The drill that began around 1.30 am was the second in the district in three hours. The first one was conducted from 10:30 pm to 11 pm on Wednesday.

Several districts across the country conducted mock drills on Wednesday after the Indian military targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The armed forces struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.