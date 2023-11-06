Meteorological Department forecasts rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 6 to 8.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places all over the state on the two days, the Meteorological Department said in a press release.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecast for Tuesday at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The Met department also said a trough is running between the south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep Islands to the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of this weather system, which affects the south Andhra Pradesh coasts, Kerala, south interior Karnataka and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, several places in the West Godavari district are also experiencing rainfall on Monday.