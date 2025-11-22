'Meth' tablets, heroin worth Rs 4.79 cr seized in Mizoram, 4 held

Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) Banned 'meth' tablets and heroin with a combined value of Rs 4.79 crore were seized in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday and four people, including two Myanmar nationals, were arrested in this connection, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

A joint team of BSF personnel and officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized 5.89 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 41 grams of heroin from a house in the state's capital Aizawl, it said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India. These are very addictive stimulant drugs. Meth at first causes a rush of good feelings, but then users feel edgy, overly excited, angry, or afraid.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of BSF personnel and officials of the state Excise and Narcotics department intercepted a vehicle on NH-6 between Seling and Tuirial in the district on Friday, but no contraband was recovered from it.

During interrogation, the two occupants of the vehicle admitted that they were likely to receive a narcotics consignment in Aizawl, the statement said.

Based on their inputs, the team raided a house in Chandmari West locality early on Saturday, and two more persons were found on the premises, it said.

"On questioning, they voluntarily handed over two bags containing 5.89 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 41 grams of heroin. The total value of the seized contrabands was estimated at Rs 4.79 crore," the BSF statement said.

The four accused, along with the seized contrabands, were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics department, it added. PTI CORR BDC