Meth tablets worth over Rs 6 crore seized in Mizoram, 2 arrested

Aizawl, Apr 30 (PTI) In a major drug haul, methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.17 crore were seized during an operation in Aizawl, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two persons have been arrested for transporting the drug, which was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, the statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, CID (Special Branch) team of Mizoram police in Aizawl, carried out a covert operation across the stretch of a national highway between Tuirial and Zemabawk in the northeastern outskirts of Aizawl and intercepted two cars at Zemabawk area near a Presbyterian church on Tuesday, it said.

The vehicles were coming from east Mizoram's Champhai town, which shares border with Myanmar, it said.

Upon thorough inspection of the vehicles, 20 bundles, each containing methamphetamine tablets, weighing a total of 18.9 kg were seized from one vehicle, while 29 other bundles containing 28.5 kg of the highly addictive drug were seized from another vehicle, it said.

The contraband weighing 47.5 kg was valued at Rs 6.17 crore. It was concealed inside the rear body linings and dashboard beams of the two cars, it said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

The drivers of the cars, both from Champhai's Vengthlang neighbourhood were arrested for trafficking the stimulant drugs, the statement said.

The two drivers along with the seized contraband and vehicles were handed over to special narcotics police station in Aizawl the same day, it said.

The two accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement added.