Aizawl, Sep 18 (PTI) Banned methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 102.65 crore were seized in a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Thursday.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, are banned in India as these are considered an addictive stimulant drug.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles troops launched an operation on Wednesday, and on being challenged, a suspected individual carrying a consignment in Zote village fled the spot, leaving the contraband there, said the statement issued by the paramilitary force.

"Around 34.218 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 102.65 crore, were recovered," it said.

The seized contraband was later handed over to the state excise and narcotics department for legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said.

Methamphetamine at first causes a rush of good feelings, but then users feel edgy, overly excited, angry, or afraid. The use of 'meth' tablets can lead to addiction.

The Assam Rifles claimed that the successful operation underscores the paramilitary force's resolve to combat narco-networks along the India-Myanmar border, while safeguarding the youth of the country from the scourge of drugs.