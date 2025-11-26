Meth tablets worth Rs 13.33 cr seized in Mizoram, Myanmarese arrested

Aizawl, Nov 26 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 13.33 crore were seized near the India-Myanmar border in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

A Myamarese person was arrested in the operation that was carried out at the World Bank Road in Zokhawthar on Tuesday on the basis of a tip-off, it said.

A total of 4.44 kg of banned methamphetamine tablets were seized, it added.

The seized narcotics, along with the accused, were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for detailed investigation and legal action, the statement said. PTI CORR SOM