Meth tablets worth Rs 33 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jul 31 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered methamphetamine tablets worth nearly Rs 33 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said.

During an operation at Zote village in the district, personnel of the Assam Rifles recovered 11.11 kg of methamphetamine tablets, they said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant.

No person has so far been arrested in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The recovered contraband was handed over to the state's Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai, it added.