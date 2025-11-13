Meth tablets worth Rs 45 crore recovered in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, recovered 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 45 crore in Saitual district near the Manipur border, officials said on Thursday.

In the joint operation near Ngopa village in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the security forces intercepted a vehicle and seized the methamphetamine tablets, they said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant. Methamphetamine tablets are banned in India.

Two persons hailing from Assam's Barpeta have been arrested in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Thursday.

The contraband, the vehicle and the arrested persons were handed over to Saitual police for further investigation and legal proceedings, it said.