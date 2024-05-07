Meth tablets worth Rs 6.4 cr seized in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, May 7 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized 2.16 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.4 crore in a joint operation in east Mizoram's Champhai town near Myanmar border on Monday, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

The security forces arrested a person in this connection and also seized a maxicab used for transporting the drug, the statement added.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles and customs department seized 20 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh on Aizawl-Champhai road on the same day, the statement added. PTI CORR MNB