Meth tablets worth Rs 7.11 cr seized near Myanmar border in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 14 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 7.11 crore were seized near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, officials said on Sunday.

Troops of the Assam Rifles spotted a suspicious person at Zokhawthar on Friday, they said.

On noticing the forces, he dropped the bag he was carrying and fled. The bag was searched, and 2.37 kg of methamphetamine tablets were recovered from it, they added.

In another operation by the Assam Rifles, a vehicle was intercepted at Saitual on Saturday, and 8,160 kg of smuggled Burmese areca nuts were recovered from it, officials said.

The value of the seized areca nuts was Rs 52.17 lakh, they said.

Two people were arrested in connection with it, they said. PTI CORR SOM