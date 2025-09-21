Meth worth over Rs 9 crore seized in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Sep 21 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.12 crore have been seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border and one person arrested, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at Zotlang area and seized 70.20 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed under sand on Friday, he said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive and powerful stimulant. Methamphetamine tablets are banned in India.

A resident of Champhai's Dinthar locality has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the smuggling, the officer said.

Further investigation into the recovery is underway, he said.

On May 4, the state police had seized 236 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30.72 crore at Vanzau village in Champhai.

The Mizoram Police, in association with the Excise and Narcotics Department, and the Young Mizo Association (YMA), has been carrying out an operation against drug trafficking since September 1, particularly along the India-Myanmar border and interstate boundaries, officials said.

The operation will continue till December. PTI CORR RBT