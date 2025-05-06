Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 6 (PTI) In a major drug haul, Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30.72 core near the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

During patrolling on Sunday evening, police stopped a vehicle on suspicion near Vanzau village and during a thorough search, found 2 lakh tablets weighing 236 kg concealed in the car, he said.

Two persons, identified as Laltanpuia (30) and Vanropuia (27), both from Champhai's Vengthar locality, have been arrested for transporting the stimulant drug, which is suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

