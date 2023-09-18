Advertisment
#National

Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 cr seized in Mizoram; Myanmarese held

NewsDrum Desk
18 Sep 2023

Aizawl, Sep 18 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel on Monday recovered 10 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 30 crore from Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.

Following a tip-off, an operation was launched at Zokawthar area and one Myanmarese national was apprehended in connection with the seizure of the drug, the para-military force said in a statement here.

The accused was handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings. PTI COR NN

