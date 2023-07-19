Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 cr seized in Mizoram, 2 arrested

Aizawl, Jul 19 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crore were seized in an area close to the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district and two persons were arrested, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police nabbed two persons hailing from Assam with 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets on the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road, it said.

The duo has been identified as Jaynal Uddin (27) and Fayzul Haque (28), both residents of Kakuripar village in Assam's Karimganj district, it added. PTI COR ACD