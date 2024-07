Aizawl, Jul 29 (PTI) Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 61.9 crore has been seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel conducted a raid in Zokhawthar village near the India-Myanmar border and seized 20.6 kg of Methamphetamine tablets on Sunday, it said.

The seized tablets were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, it added. PTI CORR ACD