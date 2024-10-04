Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.65 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 4 (PTI) Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department seized Methamphetamine tablets also known as party drug worth Rs 6.65 crore from Siaha town and apprehended two persons including a Myanmar national, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a specific input, personnel of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation in south Mizoram's Siaha town on Thursday and seized 1.9 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6.65 crore, he said.

A resident of Myanmar's Tamukyi district was arrested while handing over the consignment to a local resident of Siaha, the officer said.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

The two accused and the seized Methamphetamine tablets were handed over to the excise and narcotics department on the same day for further investigation and legal proceedings, he added. PTI CORR RG