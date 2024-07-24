Methodology used by organisations to evaluate press freedom not reliable: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that the methodology used by organisations attempting to evaluate press freedom across the world is questionable and not reliable.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said some organisations have attempted evaluation of press freedom using very low sample size and with little or no understanding of the country and its vibrant democracy.

"Such organisations and their methodology are questionable and not reliable," the minister said.

An international organisation had ranked India 159th out of the 180 nations considered in the 2024 edition of the press freedom index this year.

Vaishnaw said the government is committed to ensure the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under the Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

"India has a robust and flourishing press. This is reflected in the fact that during the last 10 years from 2014-15 till date, the number of registered periodicals has gone up 43.9 per cent from 1,05,443 to 1,51,734," he said.

Similarly, the number of private satellite TV channels has also significantly gone up during this period from 821 to 910, which includes 393 news channels, the minister said.