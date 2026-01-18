Metro announcements, QR code-based parking to ease access to R-Day parade in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) From metro station announcements to a QR code-based parking system, a series of measures have been rolled out for Republic Day celebrations along the Kartavya Path in Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

While the metro announcements will guide ticket and pass holders travelling to the parade venue, the QR code-based system will help nearly 8,000 vehicles park at designated locations close to the respective seating enclosures.

All enclosures for this year's Republic Day parade have been named after rivers, and commuters will be directed to specific metro stations depending on whether their allotted seating enclosure lies to the north or south of the Kartavya Path, officials said.

According to the announcements, spectators seated on the southern side and allotted enclosures such as Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghagra, Godavari, Sindhu and Jhelum will be asked to get down at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station.

Those holding tickets for the northern side, with enclosures including Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Mahanadi, Narmada, Pennar, Periyar, Ravi, Son, Satluj, Teesta, Vaigai and Yamuna, are being advised to exit at the Central Secretariat Metro Station.

Officials said pedestrian pathways have also been aligned with enclosures named after rivers to ensure smoother access and reduce congestion on the parade day.

A senior official said a QR code-based parking system has been introduced to assist spectators arriving by vehicles. The system covers 22 designated parking lots and is aimed at accommodating nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Under the arrangement, parking pass holders can scan the QR codes printed on their passes to access real-time directions to the parking lots closest to their seating enclosures, from where they can walk to their seats.

The official said around 77,000 passes are issued to spectators for the Republic Day parade every year, of which about 8,000 are meant for those arriving by vehicles.

"The system is intended to minimise confusion and streamline vehicle movement during the celebrations," a senior police officer said.

Spectators have been advised to rely on metro services as far as possible and follow announcements and signage for smooth access to Kartavya Path, he added.