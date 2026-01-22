Metro entry, exit restricted at some Delhi stations on Jan 23, 26: DMRC

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said entry and exit at some Metro stations will remain restricted during the full-dress rehearsal on January 23 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 due to security arrangements, as per a statement. According to the statement, there will be no entry or exit from 3 am till the conclusion of the programme at Central Secretariat Metro station (Gates 3 and 4), Udyog Bhawan (Gate 1), Lal Quila (Gates 3 and 4) and Jama Masjid (Gates 3 and 4) on both days.

DMRC further said that the Delhi Gate Metro station will remain closed for entry and exit at Gates 1, 4 and 5, while the ITO Metro station will have restrictions at Gates 3, 4 and 6 during the same period.

The corporation said these measures have been put in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Republic Day rehearsal and the main parade, and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

DMRC also urged passengers to follow announcements at stations and updates on official channels, adding that services on other sections of the Metro network will operate as per schedule, subject to security requirements. PTI SHB HIG