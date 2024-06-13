Metro, KMC inspect tunnel to find out reasons for inundation

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) Officials of Kolkata Metro and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have conducted a joint inspection to locate the source of water seepage into the tunnel between Park Street and Esplanade stations under the Dakshineswar-New Garia stretch during recent downpour triggered by Cyclone Remal.

A Kolkata Metro statement said on Thursday, that during the inspection earlier this week, it has been found that the century-old brick sewer of KMC, has been silted and has pores and holes in the manhole wall.

"During the recent downpour when Cyclone Remal lashed Kolkata on May 27, Park Street Metro station and tunnels in between Park Street and Esplanade stations got inundated with rain water for some time," the statement said.

The inundation had caused temporary disruption in Metro services in the North-South corridor.

"Metro authorities took prompt action to drain out the accumulated water from the station and tunnels and restore normalcy of services at the earliest," it said.

However, to arrest the seepage from the tunnel wall, Metro Railway has started grouting at locations where visible porous concrete is found in the diaphragm wall, the statement said.

It was confirmed that water was coming through the KMC sewer.

Three holes have also been found in the wall of the brick sewer through which water entered the station area on May 27, the statement said.

Metro Railway and KMC authorities are working in tandem to stop the recurrence of such incidents in future, it added. PTI SUS SBN SBN