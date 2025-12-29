Metro Line 3 to be operational overnight on New Year's eve; extra services of local trains and BEST

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) The Metro Line-3, which runs from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR stations in Mumbai, will operate through the night on New Year's Eve to facilitate safe and convenient travel for commuters.

The special extended service on the corridor, popularly known as Aqua Line, will commence after 10:30 pm on December 31 and will continue till 5:55 am on January 1, 2026.

Regular services will resume from 5:55 AM, according to a release issued by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

"Mumbai sees a huge crowd to welcome the New Year. This has been planned to avoid traffic jams on the roads and to ensure smooth travel for passengers. This overnight metro journey will be extremely convenient, especially in terms of safety for women and families," the release stated.

The fully underground Metro Line 3 connects Colaba in south Mumbai with Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs via the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), covering major commercial and administrative hubs.

It has 27 stations in the 33.5 km-long corridor, and except Aarey JVLR, all the stations are underground.

Both Central Railway and Western Railway have already announced to operate 12 extra services of local trains on their respective suburban networks on New Year’s Eve. The CR will run four services, and the WR eight.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will also operate special buses on the route connecting to popular beaches from 10 pm to 12:30 pm. Heritage tour buses willbe operated in South Mumbai till early morning from 5:30 PM. PTI KK NSK