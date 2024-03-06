Metro link connecting Delhi with NCI, Badsa, in Jhajjar to be established

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Haryana's Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said a metro rail link connecting Delhi with National Cancer Institute at Badsa in Jhajjar district will be established.

Advertisment

Kaushal, who is also chairman of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), was presiding over its board meeting.

According to an official statement, the HMRTC is making substantial strides in advancing multiple metro projects across the state, with the aim of fortifying connectivity and enriching public transportation alternatives.

After presiding over the board meeting, Kaushal said the state government has decided to establish a metro link connecting New Delhi to NCI Badsa in Jhajjar district.

Advertisment

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is a speciality tertiary healthcare institute dedicated to cancer care. It is a part of the AIIMS-II campus.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has given the green signal for a fresh ridership assessment, conducted by leading consultancy firm M/s RITES, to gauge the potential demand for the route, he said, as per the statement.

A techno-feasibility study is also currently underway to explore extending the existing metro line from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of about 25 km, to meet the growing transportation demands in these areas, he said.

Advertisment

About some other projects, the statement said initially appointed to prepare a detailed project report for Sector-56 to Panchgaon stretch (Gurugram), M/s RITES expanded the project to include the route from Sector-56 to Vatika Chowk. This extension signifies progress in enhancing metro connectivity within Gurugram, the statement said.

The project, spanning a distance of 36 km, effectively links Sector-56, Gurugram, to Panchgaon, addressing the region's burgeoning transportation needs.

With 28 elevated stations strategically positioned along the route, the project aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and convenient access for the commuters.

Advertisment

Active efforts are underway to explore the feasibility of constructing a double-decker viaduct for a potential metro line connecting Faridabad and Gurugram, offering an innovative solution to space constraints, the statement said.

It said the Gurugram Metro Rail Project received a significant impetus with the Government of India sanctioning the construction of a metro line connecting Millennium City Centre and Cyber City.

This development promises to significantly enhance intra-city connectivity within Gurugram, addressing the burgeoning transportation needs of residents.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project at an event in Rewari, Haryana, on February 16. The project will connect Millennium City Centre to Cyber City.

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has been incorporated for the implementation of the project, with tenders floated for crucial aspects like geotechnical investigations and detailed design consultancy.

D Thara, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has also been appointed as Chairman of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), the Haryana government statement further said.

A study is also underway to assess the feasibility of deploying 2.9-meter coaches in Gurugram's existing Rapid Metro system, potentially augmenting passenger capacity and overall system efficiency, it said. PTI SUN AS AS