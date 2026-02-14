Metro parapet section collapse in Mulund: Shinde orders suspension of executive engineer

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer following an accident at a Metro construction site in Mulund area of Mumbai.

A man died and three others were injured after a parapet segment of a bridge of the under-construction Metro Rail Line 4 collapsed on passing vehicles.

Shinde ordered suspension of executive engineer Satyajit Salve in connection with the accident, officials said.

Condoling the death, Shinde said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will bear the medical expenses of the injured.

After holding a meeting with MMRDA officials, Shinde warned that no leniency would be shown to officers compromising public safety.