Metro pickpocket gang busted, five women arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police claimed to have busted a pickpocket gang that operated in metro stations following the arrest of five women, police said on Wednesday.

The accused are Lakshmi (38), Savita (40), Kavita (47), Kaushalya (50) and Meena (40) -- all residents of Delhi's Anand Parbat area.

In a complaint registered at Nehru Place Metro police station, a man alleged that he had Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from his bag by some women while travelling in the metro from Azadpur to Lajpat Nagar on July 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

The officer said a police team started regular patrols at busy metro stations and analysed CCTV camera footage to identify the suspects, he said.

"The team conducted a raid in Delhi's Faridpur area and the five accused women were arrested. Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from them," Naik said.