Metro rail blasting work rains stones on cars, window at Mantralaya in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Stones hit a window of Mantralaya (Maharashtra state secretariat) in south Mumbai and a few vehicles parked on the premises of the sprawling complex on Thursday due to some blasting work in connection with the underground Metro Line 3, an official said.

A blast, possibly part of tunnelling work, resulted in stones hitting parked vehicles as well as a window of a state minister's cabin, he said.

The underground metro line is being built from Colaba in south Mumbai to the international airport in Andheri and stations will include Bandra Kurla Complex and SEEPZ.