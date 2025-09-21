Metro rail lines 4 and 4A will greatly benefit people of Mumbai, Thane: Sarnaik

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) The 35.20 kilometre 4 and 4A metro rail lines will significantly ease the traffic woes of citizens of Mumbai and Thane, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday.

The lines will connect Wadala, Ghatkopar and Mulund areas in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali and Gaimukh in Thane, bringing the metropolis and its surrounding metropolitan areas closer.

"The new metro corridors will not only improve transportation but also fuel economic, social, and environmental growth in the region. Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, our continuous follow-up has ensured Thane's long-pending dream of metro connectivity is soon becoming a reality," Sarnaik said.

The foundation stone of the Gaimukh-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue stretch will also be laid soon, which will reduce chronic traffic congestion on the Ghodbunder stretch, he added.

Once complete, Metro Line 4 will strengthen the link between Mumbai's eastern and western suburbs, directly benefiting business hubs, industrial zones, and educational institutions, he said. PTI COR BNM