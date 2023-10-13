Metro rail services on Lines 2A, 7 between Andheri and Dahisar to continue past midnight for Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) The MMRDA on Friday said services on metro rail lines 2A and 7 between Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai will be operated till 12:20am instead of the current closing time of 10:30pm between October 19 and 23 in view of Navratri.

Line 7 is an elevated corridor on Western Express Highway between Dahisar and Gundivali in Andheri East, while Line 2A runs above New Link Road between Dahisar and Andheri West. The two lines are connected.

"The last trains on the two lines will depart at 12:20am and reach their destinations at 1:33am. With this extension in timings, 14 more trips will be added to the schedule, with a headway of 15 minutes," the MMRDA said.

"It will take the total number of trips on weekdays to 267, while this figure will be 252 and 219 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the comfort of commuters during Navratri," it added.

Due to Navratri, during which 'garba' events are widespread, there will be requirement for late night travel and this decision will bring relief to people, who can enjoy the festivities with more enthusiasm, the release quoted Shinde as saying. PTI KK BNM BNM