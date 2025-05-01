Metro rail to run till SCB medical college in Cuttack: Minister

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) Odisha Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday said the metro rail project will be extended up to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with support from the Centre.

Speaking to media persons, Mohapatra said the previous BJD government had planned to roll out metro rail from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia, a square in between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. "What will people do after arriving at Trisulia?" he asked.

"So, we have decided to expand it to Cuttack covering the bus terminal and SCB Medical College and Hospital where a large number of people are visiting daily," he said.

A special committee of top officials including principal secretary Usha Padhee and experts has been formed to study the best possible route for the extension, Mohapatra said.

Based on their findings, a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to include the expanded metro line, he said.

The minister said the central government will now also help fund the project. He assured that the new state government, led by CM Mohan Majhi, will execute the project on a priority basis.

The previous BJD government had planned to take up the phase-I metro project of the 26-km-long stretch between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia at a cost of Rs 6,225 crore.

Work on the Bhubaneswar Metro project officially began on November 20, 2023. The first phase was targeted to be completed by 2027. PTI BBM BBM RG