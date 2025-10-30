Metro Rail transports heart, donor lungs for transplant swiftly, safely

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Metro Rail in Bengaluru on Thursday proved itself as the ‘lifeline’ of the city when it facilitated the safe and rapid transportation of a pair of lungs and a live human heart.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it supported the Sparsh Hospital medical team in the swift and safe transportation of a live human heart and a pair of lungs using the Namma Metro.

The heart was brought to Goraguntepalya Metro Station at 9.34 am and reached Banashankari Metro Station at 10.15 am, covering 17 stations in just 41 minutes, the BMRCL said in a statement.

It added that the lungs were brought to the same station at 10.05 am and reached Bommasandra Metro Station at 11.13 am, after an interchange at RV Road Station, covering 31 stations in one hour and eight minutes.

"Namma Metro facilitated a seamless and time-critical transfer, ensuring the organs reached Aster RV Hospital and Narayana Health City promptly and safely," the statement said.

The operation was efficiently coordinated by officers of the BMRCL Security Department, along with station officials and the medical team, it added.

"BMRCL remains committed to supporting such life-saving missions by providing efficient, reliable, and socially responsible transport solutions in collaboration with medical institutions," the Metro Rail said.

Narayana Health City said, "The use of the Namma Metro enabled swift, congestion-free movement across the city, helping preserve the viability of the organs for transplantation."