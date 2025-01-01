Metro Railway announces Rs 10 surcharge as levy on every ticket of special night service

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) The Metro Railway, Kolkata announced Rs 10 as surcharge will be levied on every ticket for special night service on a trial basis in the New Garia-Dumdum stretch of the Blue Line from Wednesday.

Advertisment

A Metro spokesperson said on Tuesday the special night services will be available along both ways of Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm (on weekdays) from January 1, 2025 (Wednesday).

The spokesperson said the step was necessitated as occupancy of these special services, introduced a few months back, had been very poor and Rs 10 surcharge will be levied on each ticket for all special night services operated after normal services.

The experimental surcharge will be reviewed in due course, he added.

Advertisment

On December 3, Metro Railways Kolkata had announced Rs 10 surcharge will be levied on night service tickets on the Dum Dum-New Garia corridor from December 10 but did not go ahead with the decision with immediate effect amid criticism in social media by a section of metro commuters against any such move.

The surcharge from January 1 will be the same irrespective of the distance travelled, the official said. PTI SUS RG