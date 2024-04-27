Metro Railway conducts trial runs along extended stretch of Orange line in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) Metro Railway authorities on Saturday conducted trial runs on the extended stretch of the Orange Line from Ruby crossing to Beleghata station along the arterial EM Bypass here.

Advertisment

The trial runs, held from 11.22am to 12.35pm, was overseen by senior officials, Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said.

This extended section of the Orange Line, spanning from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station in the south to Beleghata in the north, stretches over 4.39km.

During the trial runs, two round trips were conducted along both up and down lines, meticulously examining various parameters such as track fitness, emergency brakes, power supply, proper docking of the rake, and response of station staff, the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

Currently, commercial services operate between New Garia and Ruby Crossing, covering a distance of 5.4km and comprising five stations - Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Jyotirindra Nandi, Kavi Sukanta, and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay.

With the extension from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, commuters will now have the convenience of interchanging from the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) to the Orange Line and vice-versa at Kavi Subhash station.

Recently, the Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected this stretch and provided several suggestions regarding infrastructure improvements. PTI SUS MNB