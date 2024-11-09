Metro Railway GM reviews progress of work at water seepage site in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy on Saturday inspected the Bowbazar site of East-West Metro Railway to monitor the progress of work of the Sealdah-Esplanade stretch.

Leakage occurred inside E W Metro's under-construction tunnel in Bowbazar on September 5, which is the fourth such incident at the Bowbazar construction site since August 2019.

Metro officials had last year expressed hope that the entire corridor between Howrah Maidan and Sector V will be completed by 2025 but the development has delayed the schedule and the officials are not coming out with any time frame now.

A Metro spokesperson said that Reddy held discussions with the officials of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) and was briefed about the progress of work between Sealdah and Esplanade of this corridor.

Later, he undertook an inspection on foot inside the tunnel from Bowbazar to Esplanade where strengthening work of the tunnel is going on with all precautions.

The GM also studied the drawing details of the project.

"He instructed all concerned to take every possible step to make the tunnel between Sealdah and Esplanade ready so that services on the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V stretch can be started," the spokesperson said. PTI SUS NN