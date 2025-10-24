Metro Railway Kolkata observes 41st Foundation Day

Kolkata: Metro Railway Kolkata observed its 41st Foundation Day on Friday, commemorating the launch of India’s first such rapid transit system in 1984, initially plying between Esplanade and Bhowanipore in the metropolis.

During a programme to mark the occasion, General Manager Subhransu Mishra reiterated the Metro Railways' commitment as an environment-friendly, comfortable, punctual and cost-effective transport provider for Kolkatans.

On October 24, 1984, the first Metro Railway service rolled out, covering a distance of 3.4 km underground.

The construction work had begun in the 1970s, he said.