Metro Railway Kolkata to run 398 services across all lines on I-Day

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will operate a total of 398 train services across its Blue and Green Lines on Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.

In the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash), 182 services — 91 in each direction — will run on August 15 instead of the usual 262, a statement by Kolkata Metro said.

Special night services in the Blue Line will be available from Sahid Khudiram station at 10:43 pm and from Dum Dum at 10:40 pm.

On Green Line-1 (Sealdah–Sector V), 92 services (46 UP and 46 DN) will operate, compared to the regular 108 services.

On Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan–Esplanade), 124 services (62 UP and 62 DN) will operate, down from the usual 134, the statement added. PTI SUS MNB