Metro Railway to run more trains on Green Line, Purple Line from Aug 11

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) To meet the demand of commuters, Metro Railway Kolkata will increase train services on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2 and Purple Line from August 11, an official statement said.

On Green Line - 1 (Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V), a total of 108 trains (54 UP + 54 DN) will be operated, the statement said on Saturday..

At present, 106 trains (53 UP + 53 DN) are being operated daily from Monday to Saturday on Green Line-1.

Service hours on this corridor will also increase from 6:35 am to 10 pm instead of 6:55 am to 10 pm.

No train services will be available in Green Line 1 on Sundays.

On Green Line - 2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade), a total of 134 trains (67 UP + 67 DN) will be operated from August 11.

At present, 130 trains (65 UP + 65 DN) are being operated daily from Monday to Saturday on Green Line-2.

Service hours on this corridor will go up from 6:30 am to 9:53 pm instead of 7 am to 9:53 pm at present.

Normal train services will be available on Sundays in this corridor as usual.

In the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat corridor) a total of 80 trains (40 UP + 40 DN) will be operated from Monday.

At present, 72 trains (36 UP + 36 DN) are being operated daily from Monday to Friday on Purple Line.

Train service hours on this corridor will also go up to 6:50 am to 9:14 pm instead of 7.57 am to 8:32 pm. PTI SUS RG