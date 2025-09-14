Metro Rly Kolkata carries record 6.96 lakh passengers on Sep 13 across different corridors

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata carried a record 6.96 lakh passengers on September 13 across different corridors, an official statement said on Sunday.

More than 98 per cent of services were punctual on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) as a seven-minute interval between two trains was maintained with Saturday being a holiday, the statement said.

In the Blue Line, around 5.25 lakh passengers were carried on September 13, it said..

Along the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 100 per cent punctuality was maintained with services run at 6 minute interval during peak hours on Saturday.

In the Green Line, around 1.66 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro.

On the Yellow Line (Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar) services were run at 32-minute intervals as per the schedule throughout the day.

From September 13, Yellow Line services are being operated on Saturdays and Sundays.

On the very first Saturday of the commencement of services in this stretch, more than 5,300 passengers travelled on the Yellow Line. PTI SUS RG