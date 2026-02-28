Metro Rly to run special services on March 1 for India-West Indies ICC T-20 match

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will run special services in the Blue line on March 1 late night hours, for the India-West Indies ICC T-20 match in the city.

A Metro spokesperson said on Saturday that special metro services will be run between Esplanade-Dakshineswar and Esplanade-Sahid Khudiram (Birji) routes of the Blue Line in late hours to help spectators of the T-20 match to be held at Eden Gardens stadium on March 1.

Esplanade is the nearest Metro station to Eden Gardens.

"These special Metro services will be run between Esplanade-Dakshineswar and Esplanade-Sahid Khudiram routes of the Blue Line. Both services will depart from Esplanade at11:15 pm.

The trains, to help commuters reach their homes post-match in both the southern and northern fringes of the city, will halt at all stations en route.

The booking counter will remain open only at the Esplanade Metro station for these special services. PTI SUS RG