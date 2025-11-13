Metro Rly waiting for NOC from police for construction of viaduct at Chingrighata crossing

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata on Thursday said they are expecting an NOC from Kolkata Police for vehicular traffic block at Chingrighata crossing on EM Bypass for construction of a viaduct in the Orange Line corridor connecting Garia with Salt Lake Sector V, an official said on Thursday.

The project had been stalled for several months due to a lack of traffic block permission from the police.

Earlier, the implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), had sought NOC for temporary traffic diversion for segment launching between piers 317, 318, and 319 at Chingrighata crossing for three nights during the second and third weekend of November, to facilitate bridging the last 366 m gap over the crossing.

Metro services along the orange line are currently running along the 11 km stretch between Kavi Subhas (New Garia) and Beleghata, but cannot be extended further linking it with the Green line (Howrah Maidan-Sector V) due to the existing gap at the intersection.

Seeking the NOC, RVNL had quoted the minutes of a joint meeting held at Metro Bhavan on September 9 and a Calcutta High Court order on September 18.

However, at a meeting between Kolkata Police and RVNL on November 12, the police told RVNL that it will not be possible to grant the traffic block immediately this weekend.

"We are yet to get an NOC from Kolkata Police for work at Chingrighata. But the NOC is expected next week," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

Girder launching for the final section is anticipated in November to bridge the gap.