Metro services affected as a person jumps before running train: Official

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) Metro rail services in the north-south corridor were affected on Wednesday as a person allegedly jumped before a running train at Chandni Chowk station, an official said.

Operations were on to recover the injured person from under the train, he said.

Metro services were affected in the north-south corridor from 10.54 am owing to the incident, the official said.

Truncated services were being run till Maidan station in the south and up to Girish Park in the north, he said. PTI AMR RG