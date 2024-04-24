Metro services along Joka-Majerhat suspended for 2 days

Kolkata: Metro services along the Joka-Majerhat stretch, linking the southwest parts of the city, will remain suspended for two days starting Wednesday, officials said.

According to a statement by Metro Railway, the suspension is due to operational requirements related to the conversion of the signalling system. Therefore, there will be no commercial Metro services between Joka and Majerhat on April 24 and April 25, the statement added.

Currently, Metro services operate on the electronic interlocking (EI) signalling system, which will be upgraded to the communication-based train control (CBTC) system. This upgrade will enable trains to run automatically, officials said.

The CBTC system is being implemented in both the purple and New Garia-VIP Bazar (orange) corridors along E M Bypass.